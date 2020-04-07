Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 8.9%

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17, 220,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 342,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,827,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 767,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 634,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

