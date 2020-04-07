Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Shares Up 9%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.56, 101,725 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 203,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:EDF)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.