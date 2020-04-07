Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Shares Up 9%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.56, 101,725 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 203,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.