LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Up 8.9%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.57, 668,541 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,242,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.