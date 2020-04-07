FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 9%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares rose 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.81 and last traded at $119.02, approximately 3,509,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,135,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.22.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

