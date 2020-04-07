Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 9%

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.11, 153,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 155,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

In other news, Director David R. Walt bought 54,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $900,706.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $42,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,355 shares of company stock worth $1,779,635 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

