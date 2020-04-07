Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.15, 12,036,467 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 12,817,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 809.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

