Park Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 650% compared to the average daily volume of 1,333 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,105.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $156,614,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,747,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the period.

PK stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.00%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

