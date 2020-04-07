Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Trading Up 9.1%

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.75 and last traded at $166.05, approximately 3,050,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,131,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

