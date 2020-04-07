Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.25, approximately 16,002,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 15,879,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Get Infosys alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 483.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 613,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.