Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.13, approximately 636,210 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 826,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Compugen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $537.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.