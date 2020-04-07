AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $41.29, approximately 309,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 544,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,678 shares of company stock worth $6,133,613 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 17.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,099,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

