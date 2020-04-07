Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Up 9.1%

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.93, 3,575,823 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,549,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

