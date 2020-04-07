Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Up 9.1%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.56 and last traded at $135.91, 1,307,272 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,412,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.55.
A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,624 shares of company stock worth $38,799,720 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $214,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after buying an additional 572,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after buying an additional 435,983 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after buying an additional 352,665 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
