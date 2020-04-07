Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Up 9.1%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.56 and last traded at $135.91, 1,307,272 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,412,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.55.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,624 shares of company stock worth $38,799,720 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $214,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after buying an additional 572,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after buying an additional 435,983 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after buying an additional 352,665 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

