Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 9.1% Higher

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.14 and last traded at $83.74, 700,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 840,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $53,096,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,616,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 300,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

