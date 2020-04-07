MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading 9.1% Higher

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $33.18, 1,292,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,218,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MasTec by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

