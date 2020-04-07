Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Trading 9.1% Higher

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.07, 539,542 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 384,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $521.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

