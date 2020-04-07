Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.08 and last traded at $102.51, approximately 560,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 561,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 8,168.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $27,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,341,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Nevro by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

