Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.16, 1,993,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,184,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Get Livent alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $736.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Livent by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.