Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Trading Up 9.1%

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.01, approximately 206,694 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 156,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,327,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.