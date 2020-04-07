Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.10, 781,349 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,051,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -863.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

