Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 100,157 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 94,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.