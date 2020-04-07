Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Trading 9.1% Higher

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.11, 305,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 226,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $708.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow bought 1,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

