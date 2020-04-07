John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $16.84, 236,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 159,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.