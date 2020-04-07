Belden (NYSE:BDC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.13, 618,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 355,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Belden by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

