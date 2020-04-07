DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading 9% Higher

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price traded up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.45, 586,179 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,533,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 922,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 189,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in DURECT by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 207,691 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

