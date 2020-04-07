Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 9%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.44, approximately 30,826,916 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 38,021,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.