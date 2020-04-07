John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock Price Up 9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.70, approximately 155,872 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 141,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

