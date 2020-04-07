Knowles (NYSE:KN) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) traded up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.02, 958,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,051,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

