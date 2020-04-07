World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Up 9%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) shares shot up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.61, 459,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 614,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INT. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in World Fuel Services by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

