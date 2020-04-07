Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Trading 9% Higher

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)’s stock price traded up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $74.33, 1,194,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,156,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

