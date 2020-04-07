Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Trading Up 9%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.18, approximately 6,792,206 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,559,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.