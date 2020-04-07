TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Price Up 9%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.85, approximately 242,579 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 238,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 156,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,205 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

