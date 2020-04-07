CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Price Up 9%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.58, approximately 158,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 128,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get CTS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $702.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 518.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CTS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.