Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Up 9%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) shot up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.41 and last traded at $84.67, 584,243 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 666,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wingstop from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

