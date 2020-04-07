Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Up 9%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) rose 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.40, approximately 837,334 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 953,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $56,186.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $155,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,803. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

