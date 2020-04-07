Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.09, 8,950,971 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 6,930,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

