People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Up 9%

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.37, 5,173,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,040,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBCT. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

