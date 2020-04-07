Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading 9% Higher

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price traded up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.18 and last traded at $147.01, 547,066 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 622,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.01.
The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
