Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading 9% Higher

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price traded up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.18 and last traded at $147.01, 547,066 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 622,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.01.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

