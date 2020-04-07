Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.61, 508,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 591,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.54.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.