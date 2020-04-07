Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) rose 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.11, approximately 1,423,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 844,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

LILAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,850,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,793,000 after purchasing an additional 949,809 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 272,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

