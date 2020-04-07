Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report $10,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year sales of $30,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BLU opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Bellus Health has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

