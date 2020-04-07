$3.94 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will post $3.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.81 million and the highest is $4.06 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 million to $20.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.86 million, with estimates ranging from $22.36 million to $33.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

PINE stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bellus Health Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00
Bellus Health Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00
$3.94 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust This Quarter
$3.94 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust This Quarter
Cortexyme versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast
Cortexyme versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast
Financial Analysis: Kaleyra & The Competition
Financial Analysis: Kaleyra & The Competition
HBT Financial Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
HBT Financial Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Globe Life and Metlife Head to Head Survey
Globe Life and Metlife Head to Head Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report