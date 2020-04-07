HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

HBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

