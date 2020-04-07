Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) Head to Head Survey

Metlife (NYSE:MET) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Metlife has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metlife and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metlife 8.39% 9.14% 0.80% Globe Life 16.80% 10.97% 2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metlife and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metlife 0 5 5 0 2.50 Globe Life 3 0 1 0 1.50

Metlife presently has a consensus target price of $44.22, indicating a potential upside of 44.38%. Globe Life has a consensus target price of $88.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Metlife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Metlife is more favorable than Globe Life.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metlife and Globe Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metlife $69.62 billion 0.40 $5.90 billion $6.11 5.01 Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.70 $760.79 million $6.75 10.65

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Metlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Metlife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Metlife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Metlife pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Life pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metlife has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Metlife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Metlife beats Globe Life on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions and their members through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and sponsoring organizations and affinity groups, as well as through career and independent agencies, bancassurance, direct marketing and e-commerce, brokers, and other third-party distribution channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

