Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Independence Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Independence Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10.

Independence Group Company Profile

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

