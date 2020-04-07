Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Trading Up 9.5%

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, approximately 330,253 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 302,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCAP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $57,485 and sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.