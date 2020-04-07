Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Shares Up 9.5%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.70, 2,900,991 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,335,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.
The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth about $13,277,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 4,041.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skechers USA Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
