Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Shares Up 9.5%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.70, 2,900,991 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,335,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth about $13,277,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 4,041.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

