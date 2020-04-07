Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush cut their price target on Verint Systems from to in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

