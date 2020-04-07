National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NYSE TECK opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $105,890,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,725,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

