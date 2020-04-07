FY2020 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc Cut by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.41. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.